The family of 8-year-old Minnie Rae Dunn who died in Portsmouth on Thursday (24 August) have paid tribute to her, describing her as a "beautiful soul".

Police were called at 6.50pm on Thursday (24 August) to reports that Minnie had fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth.They attended along with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the 8-year-old, who subsequently died.Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

A 43-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child, has been released on initial police bail until 24 November. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Today (22 September) Minnie’s family has paid tribute to her.

Minnie’s mum Rebecca said: "My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much. I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy".

Minnie’s grandmother Dot and grandfather Ian said: "Minnie had a big heart. Everybody loved her. She had lots of friends and had recently come back from a two week holiday which she loved and where she made lots of friends. Minnie liked singing and dancing and going on her trampoline and playing with her grandad who would run after her and make her laugh. Minnie was a savvy sensible child. We are going to miss you so much. Fly high our beautiful princess".

Aunt Bianca stated: "Minnie was a beautiful soul with a big heart who had so much love for everyone, Whenever you were greeted by Minnie it would be with the biggest, warmest smile which would light your day. Minnie adored her family and friends and was loved by everyone. She would make you smile at the smallest of things and had a heart that never stopped loving".

Siblings - Porscha ,TJ, and Alisha said: "Although our time was short together we will always cherish the times we did have, and we will always love you. You have always and will always be an ange".

Aunt Nats said: "Rest in peace Princess. Forever in our hearts love Nat, Alan and the kids."

Nan Jane and brother and sister Leon and Ava said: "Minnie we will always miss you, we will always keep your memory alive. We love you Minnie. You will always be in our heart and memories and we will see you again one day beautiful girl".

