Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward as they investigate a serious injury road traffic collision in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police received a report just after 9pm on Thursday (21 September) of a collision in Poole Road, near to the St Michael’s Roundabout, involving a grey Audi A4 estate and two pedestrians.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrians, a man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 30s, were taken to Southampton Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A grey Audi was located further down the road and it was reported that the driver was believed to have left the scene on foot.

Road closures were put in place as the emergency services responded and for an examination of the collision scene.

Sergeant Gareth Thomas, of the traffic unit, said: "We are conducting a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident, or the manner of driving of the vehicle involved prior to it, as well as the movements of the vehicle and any occupants following the collision.

"I would also urge anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage to please contact us.

"Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures, these are necessary to allow the emergency services to respond and for an examination of the scene to be conducted."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police.

