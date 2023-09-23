Section of M25 in Kent closed due to van fire

A section of the M25 in Kent is currently closed because of a van fire.

The fire happened clockwise between junction five and junction six.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene tackling the blaze.

National Highways said it has released traffic in lane four past the scene but lanes one, two and three remain closed.

Motorists are facing delays of around 30 minutes and are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

