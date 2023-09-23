Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a serious injury road traffic collision in Aylesbury.

It involved a silver Mercedes Benz E Class and two pedestrians.

The collision occurred on the A41 near to the roundabout of Sir Henry Lee Crescent.

A girl sustained minor injuries and a woman in her twenties suffered serious injuries.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Two pedestrians injure3d near to the roundabout of Sir Henry Lee Crescent at about 8am on Thursday, 21 September Credit: Google Maps.

Investigating officer, PC James Holmes said: "I am appealing to anyone with information about the collision to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

"If you have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, witnessed the collision or have any other information then please contact us.

"You can leave information via our website, call us via 101, or visit your nearest police station, quoting investigation reference 43230423677."