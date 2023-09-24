Police investigating a sexual assault in Folkestone have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries.

The assault is reported to have happened in Tesco Express on Bouverie Road West, at around 7pm on Thursday 7 September 2023.

It's alleged that a man touched a woman inappropriately over her clothes.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information regarding the incident.

