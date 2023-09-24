A search is underway for a person missing in the sea off Brighton in choppy conditions.

The Coastguard was called shortly after 6am on 24 September to reports of a person being seen in the water off Brighton Pier.

A coastguard rescue helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, and RNLI lifeboats from Brighton, Shoreham and Newhaven are working along with Sussex Police to conduct a search for the man between the pier and the marina.

The search is currently ongoing.

RNLI lifeboats and a helicopter are assisting in the search

