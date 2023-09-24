A serial shoplifter has been banned from more than 40 shops in Gravesend for the next two years.

Nrender Biriah, 47, of no fixed address, repeatedly stole from shops in the town between February 2020 and August 2023.

Most recently, on the evening of Monday 14 August, Biriah entered a supermarket in a Dartford shopping centre and stole £44 of laundry tablets.

He was subsequently arrested by proactive patrols on 18 August and later charged with theft.

Biriah was remanded in custody and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he pleaded guilty.

Due to the prolific nature of his offending, officers from Kent Police’s Strategic Prevention Command applied to Medway Magistrates’ Court for a Criminal Behaviour Order to be imposed.

Under the terms of the order, Biriah must not attend any of the 43 stores that belong to the Gravesham Safe and Free Environment (GSAFE) – a business crime reduction partnership between businesses, Gravesham Borough Council and Kent Police - for the next two years.

He is also prohibited from entering Co-Operative Retail Stores within the County of Kent without express permission.

Failing to comply with the restrictions would be a criminal offence that risks imprisonment.

Investigating officer, PC Tony Quilter, said: "Biriah is a prolific offender who, despite numerous interventions from us, has shown no willingness to cease his offending. The successful implementation of the order is testimony to the hard work of our officers, who have worked tirelessly to see Biriah face consequences for his actions."

