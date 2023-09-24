Specators out in force for Seafront Soapbox Race
Teams have been battling it out in this year's Seafront Soapbox Race in Eastbourne today.Weird and wonderful vehicles had to negotiate a 350m course with chicanes, jumps and other obstacles. Around ten thousand specators lined the route. The soapboxes are built and entered by local businesses, charities and groups of friends.
The event has been running for several years, attracting crowds of around 10,000 people. It's organised by Eastbourne Borough Council.
Cash prizes were up for grabs for the fastest soapbox and the wackiest creation. The free-to-watch event took place on Dukes Drive, finishing at Helen Gardens.