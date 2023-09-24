Seahorses are one of the installations Credit: ITV News

The stunning scenery of the Sussex coast has been celebrated with the unveiling of six large locally produced artworks designed to connect communities with the area's beauty.

A 90 minute round trail has been created for Walk The Chalk with the pieces dotted along the cliff top path around South Barn in Seaford.

The stretch forms part of the King Charles III England Coast Path with LYT Productions, the creators of the artistic trail, offering people the opportunity to get close to coastal nature in a way they've never experienced before.

Free guided tours have provided history and context to the pieces and points of interest along the way, with performers including Morris dancers providing an immersive experience.

Phil Rose who is the creative director of the event explains the impact of Walk The Chalk

Crucially, electric buggies have been used to transport those with mobility issues who might not otherwise be able to walk on the uneven cliff path.

Artistic director of LYT Productions Phil Rose says the event has been extremely emotional at times,

"Watching people getting onto the coast path who have never been before have just said 'wow'.

"It's about the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of people being in green spaces and people's reaction is 'I can't believe this is happening'.

Performances have been taking place to illustrate history Credit: ITV News

"We met people in care homes in May and June when the project started to evolve and people were saying, 'I really want to come, I really want to come' and to facilitate it is quite hard to get people from their homes and flats.

"We had a woman from that care home who was crying when she hit the coast. The feedback has been amazing."

LYT Productions and its team of talented young individuals have worked extremely hard on the project, spending months engaging with schools and care homes about Walk The Chalk.

A painting of a giant mushroom Credit: ITV News

The artworks, ranging from seahorses to a giant bird, were installed days before the event with stormy weather testing the team.

Phil joked, "It's like the three little pigs, if you're gonna build a piece of art on the coastline build it out of metal, not wood, not wicker or flags, flags seem to do well!"

It's hoped Walk The Chalk will create a lasting legacy of cliff top exploration with much of the route in areas designated Sites of Special Scientific Interests.

Helen Browning-Smith says she's never seen anything quite like the art trail

Tourism and Arts manager at Lewes District Council Helen Browning-Smith said,

"I think there will be a real legacy of people who feel that this space is for them.

"When we were researching the project, we found that a lot of people didn't think that they could come to the national park. They thought you had to pay.

"So I think that is the take away from this is that people will know that it's theirs and that the benefits of being here are theirs to enjoy."

