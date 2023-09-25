Aviation giant, Airbus, is to create over a thousand jobs in the UK following major investments in the country in previous years.

The company has a presence across Great Britain, including in Portsmouth where it already employs over a thousand workers.

Now it says a multitude of roles will need to be filled, including cyber security engineers, cryogenics system engineers, manufacturing engineers and robotics engineers.

The expansion, it says, is part of a continued investment in Research and Development globally.

Airbus is the largest commercial aerospace company in the UK. Credit: PA Images

A survey by Oxford Economics shows that the company contributes to the local economy in Portsmouth, this is through direct and indirect employment.

Across the country Airbus is thought to contribute around £7billion to the UK's GDP, and further supports 68,000 jobs.

The Portsmouth site, which specialises in Defence & Space, is recognised as a major space hub and global centre for satellite payloads, having built the instrument for the NovaSAR Earth observation satellite launched in 2018.

The city is also one of the proposed sites for the UK’s next generation of milsatcom through the Skynet Enduring capability programme, which Airbus is actively bidding for.

It helps maintain and build critical military aircraft, and is the biggest supplier to the Royal Air Force.

File image of an RAF Voyager parked up at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire Credit: PA

Airbus says it recognises the need to constantly invest in the UK and its people, and the new hired - including Portsmouth - will enable it to support future generations.

Airbus also spent millions across the South East last year, with £33.2million spent in East Hampshire Alone.

It also spent £7million in the New Forest, where it worked with tech company, Garmin.

Commenting on the survey, John Harrison, Airbus General Counsel and UK Chairman, said:“These findings clearly show that Airbus is good for jobs, good for growth, and good for the UK.

“I am proud of the contribution our 11,500 UK employees make to the UK economy - a multi billion pound effort from satellites to civil aerospace that helps connect people all over the world.

"Our deep roots in the UK supply chain and investment across the four nations create long-term regional and local growth - ensuring Airbus’ impact is felt at every level.

“But the work does not stop here - our continued investment in R&D, a total of £277m in 2022 alone, is helping to find tangible solutions to the key challenges that affect our world today - from climate change to conflict.”

