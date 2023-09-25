The body of a man who went missing in the sea off Brighton has been found.

A 38-year-old man from Crawley was reported to be in difficulty at 7:15 yesterday morning. (Sunday 24 September)

A major search operation was launched.

The man's body was found near the shoreline opposite the Odeon Cinema. Police say his family have been told.

Emergency services called off the searches yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "The body of a man was sadly recovered from the sea in Brighton on Sunday night (24 September).

"A major search and rescue operation was launched at 7.15am on Sunday following reports of a man in difficulty in the sea east of Brighton Palace Pier.

"The body of the 38-year-old man was found near the shoreline on the beach opposite the Odeon Cinema.

"His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from officers at this time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the death has been referred to the coroner."

