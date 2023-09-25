Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders spoke to residents in Faversham where the '20's Plenty' scheme has been introduced

Councils in Kent and Sussex have confirmed that more streets will become 20mph zones.

The speed limit is already in place town-wide in Faversham to improve road safety and encourage walking and cycling.

Both counties, however, confirmed that they will not be introducing blanket restrictions across all residential roads - following the decision in Wales where 20mph has been made the default speed limit on its roads.

ITV Meridian reached out to county councils in Kent, Brighton and Hove, Medway, East Sussex and West Sussex to find out if there are plans for more 20mph streets. They told us:

Kent County Council

Has 20mph roads across Kent, including in Newington and Faversham and is not ruling out more.

Will work with residents to decide where a 20mph could be implemented and will make a decision on each road based on merit.

Brighton and Hove Council

Has 20mph zones in Portslade, Mile Oak, Hangleton, Rottingdean, Ovingdean, Saltdean,Medina Terrace, King’s Esplanade, Sussex Street and St Aubyns​ and around Hove Park

No plans for more 20mph streets in the city.

Medway Council

Has 20mph streets in Chatham, Rochester, Gillingham, Wainscott, and Rainham.

More 20mph schemes are in the pipeline for new housing developments and there are further schemes in the pipeline which are related to new highway developments.

A further section of St Mary’s Island that is currently being developed will include a 20mph restriction.

East Sussex County Council

Has a number of 20mph speed limits, including town centre roads in Eastbourne, Lewes and Hastings, as well as traffic calming features in Heathfield, Stone Cross and Kingston.

Will introduce more 20mph schemes as part of yearly road safety improvements but did not confirm where.

West Sussex County Council

Will work with communities to make applications for more 20mph and other speed limits in the county.

All four 20mph speed signs on Newington High Street on the A2 have been vandalised. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Newington resident, Mandy Pett backs the speed limit - but says without enforcement it does not work. She said: "It's an absolutely great idea but nobody takes notice - they come charging through here at 30-40 miles an hour."

Cllr Eddie Thomas Faversham Town Council, Lib Dem said: "Everywhere in Faversham is a residential area - so there's no real need to drive faster than 20 miles an hour and I guess the other big selling factor in my opinion is safety.

Chair of the Faversham Traders Association, Tim Brown, said that the blanket approach in Faversham has been counterproductive. He said: "There are some roads in the town that could still be 30mph.

"If you're doing 20 miles an hour up the main road, some people will actually overtake you. Which obviously makes it more dangerous than going at 30 miles an hour in the first place"

Craig Mackinlay, South Thanet MP said: "I can foresee and I have friends that have had it already in London they’re getting speeding tickets where they’ve had exemplary records all their life."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...