A driver who led police on a short pursuit in Sussex has had their vehicle seized after they ignored a number of speeding tickets.

Sussex Roads Police engaged the vehicle after officers received reports that the owner had 'been ignoring all the speeding tickets it had been receiving'.

The vehicle and driver were located in Sussex overnight on Sunday and it was then officers made an interesting discovery.

Upon inspection, it turned out the driver had been carrying all the speeding tickets they had been ignoring with them.

Writing on the social media site formerly known as Twitter, the force said: "Vehicle stopped this eve after officers received reports that the owner had been ignoring all the speeding tickets it had been receiving....

"After a short pursuit the vehicle was stopped & seized... (with the tickets inside)...."

