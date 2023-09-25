Hever Castle seeks planning permission to move wardrobe in Anne Boleyn’s bedroom

Hever Castle in Kent has applied for planning permission to remove built-in wardrobes, which sub-divide Anne Boleyn's former bedroom.

The second wife of King Henry VIII and mother of Queen Elizabeth I is the castle's most famous inhabitant, but there have been numerous well-known owners over the years, including the Astor family.

The wealthy Americans bought the castle in 1903 and set about its restoration, construction of the Astor Wing and creation of the lake and gardens.

The castle’s present owner, John Guthrie, feels the stories of the Boleyn and Astor ownerships confuse visitors.

Anne Boleyn's bedroom/The Small Chamber (left) and the pink bathroom/Lady Astor's bathroom (right) Credit: Hever Castle

In a bid to separate out the two histories, a project is underway to restore two rooms currently set out as they were in the time of the Astors and return them to how they would have been in Anne Boleyn’s day.

As such, planning permission is needed to remove some built-in wardrobes, installed in the 1970s, which sub-divide the space that was the queen’s old bedroom.

T he castle's owner is also seeking permission to remove the bathroom fittings from what was Lady Irene Astor’s 'pink bathroom', and to revert the room back to it's original use as Anne Boleyn’s closet.

Details of the planning application can be found here.