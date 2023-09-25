Hungry, tired and scared swan rescued after own parents turned on him

A swan forced to hide from his own family, following a territory dispute, has been saved by an animal rescue group.

Dartford Animal Rescue had been keeping a close eye on 'Sidney' after he was kicked off The Wharf Lake at Galleon Boulevard, Greenhithe by his parents in February.

Having been forced to make a new home on nearby water, Sidney met a pen and had two cygnets, but he decided to go back and claim the initial lake from his parents.

The battle for the lake finally came to an end on Sunday (24 September) when a tired and distressed Sidney was found hiding from his parents - too tired to make it back to his own lake across a busy road.

Sidney was forced to make a new home on a nearby lake Credit: Dartford Animal Rescue

Ciara O'Hare, the founder of Dartford Animal Rescue, said territory disputes among swans are not uncommon, and can get very nasty.

She said: “The swans can kill each other. They can force each other onto the road or attack each other.

“Sidney’s dad was mean and really bullied him.

The volunteer group found Sidney pushed up against a fence very close to a restaurant and too scared to go onto the water.

Play Brightcove video

Watch Sidney being released back into the water with his family after being rescued from his hiding spot

She said: “It was very tricky to get to as it was surrounded by brambles. We climbed over so we were on the right side of the fence to grab him but we spooked him and he went into the water.

“His parents were on the prowl and as soon as he went into the water they went for him.”

Fortunately, Sidney managed to escape the attack and made it back on to land where the volunteers were able to wrap him in a blanket.

Sidney was given a check over, and despite being very tired and hungry, had no injuries.

He was released back onto Pentagon Lake n Crossways Boulevard in Greenhithe and reunited with his pen and cygnets.