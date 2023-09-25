A man has been arrested after police responded to reports of multiple car fires in Crowborough over the weekend.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Montargis Way overnight on Friday 22 September.

A total of seven vehicles were damaged between 10pm and 3am on Saturday 23rd September.

After receiving a description of the suspect, officers carried out an area search and located him hiding near the town centre.

A 57-year-old man from Crowborough was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Police say they are treating the fires as an isolated incident and thanked the public for their vigilance.

