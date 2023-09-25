The M20 in Kent is closed westbound between junction 3 (near M26, Wrotham Heath) to junction 1 (near M25) due to a collision involving a crane that struck a bridge, and damaged the road surface in lanes 1 and 2.

Kent Police are in attendance and recovery has been arranged for the crane.

National Highways Service providers are on scene to carry out bridge and road surface inspection.

Road users are advised to follow the below non symbol led diversion if heading westbound.

Exit the M20 at J3 onto the M26.

Follow the M26 to J2A.

Exit the M26 at J2A onto the roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the A20 heading towards London.

Continue on the A20 to re-join the M20 at J1/ M25 J3.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra journey time and plan ahead.

