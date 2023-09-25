A man who was found naked in the middle of road and assaulted police officers who tried to restrain him has been arrested.

The British Transport Police was called to Folkestone Central on Saturday evening (23 September) by the railway, after staff reported being assaulted at the station.

Upon arriving at the site officers were directed towards town by a member of the public who stated that the male was 'now naked'.

Officers found the man in the middle of the road with his trousers down, where he was exposing himself.

When BTP officers attempted to arrest him he punched one officer to the face.

With the assistance of Kent Police the man was eventually restrained and taken out of the road where he then kicked another officer.

The man was arrested for Common assault, assaulting an emergency worker x2, outraging public decency and trespass upon the railway.

He was taken to hospital because it was suspected he may be under the influence of drugs.

Later on he was given a clean bill of health and dealt with, police said.

