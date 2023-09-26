Police are releasing CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to after £140 worth of Lindor and Ferrero Rocher chocolate was stolen from the Spar shop on St Marys Road in Portsmouth on Friday (22 September).

At 6:30pm a staff member challenged a woman who tried to leave the store without paying for items. The staff member was pushed and threatened with a knife. She was not hurt. Boxes of chocolate worth £140 were stolen.

He is described as:

Aged in his forties.

5ft 9ins tall.

Medium build.

Short dark hair and beard.

He was wearing a top with ‘Chicago 74’ written on iyt.

He spoke with an Eastern European accent.

She is described as:

White.

Aged in her forties.

Around 5ft 5ins tall.

Skinny build.

Long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44230387850.

