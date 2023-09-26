£140 worth of Lindor and Ferrero Rocher chocolate stolen from Spar shop in Portsmouth
Police are releasing CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to after £140 worth of Lindor and Ferrero Rocher chocolate was stolen from the Spar shop on St Marys Road in Portsmouth on Friday (22 September).
At 6:30pm a staff member challenged a woman who tried to leave the store without paying for items. The staff member was pushed and threatened with a knife. She was not hurt. Boxes of chocolate worth £140 were stolen.
He is described as:
Aged in his forties.
5ft 9ins tall.
Medium build.
Short dark hair and beard.
He was wearing a top with ‘Chicago 74’ written on iyt.
He spoke with an Eastern European accent.
She is described as:
White.
Aged in her forties.
Around 5ft 5ins tall.
Skinny build.
Long dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44230387850.
