Do you know this male?

Police want to speak to him as he may have information about a rape at Reading Festival.

A woman was raped in her tent by a man sometime between midnight and 2.45am on Sunday 27 August 2023.

If you are the man or know who he is officers are asking that you contact the force as soon as possible.

You can 101 or visit the website, quoting investigation reference 43230383601.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.