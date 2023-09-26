A search is underway for a 16-year-old boy from Reading who hasn't been seen for five days.

Ajmal was last seen in the town on Thursday (21 September)

Police say Ajmal is around 5ft tall, with short hair.

He's thought to be wearing a black jacket and a blue tracksuit.

Inspector Elliot Male, based at Reading police station, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Ajmal, and I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43230425135.

“If you see him, please contact us on 999.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...