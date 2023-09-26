Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV reporter Joe Coshan spoke to Martin Cosser as a new bleed kit was installed in Crawley.

The father of Charlie Cosser, the 17-year-old from Sussex who was stabbed to death during an end-of-term party, is calling for more bleed kits to be made available.

Martin Cosser believes the life-saving kits, which are installed in public places, will stop other families going through the trauma of losing a loved-one.

Charlie Cosser was described as a 'caring, cheeky, loving son'

Charlie was celebrating the end of school at a party with friends at Warnham near Horsham on July 23rd.

He suffered multiple stab wounds and died in hospital two days later.

Today, his dad joined campaigners to install two bleed kits in West Sussex.

Play Brightcove video

Charlie's dad, Martin, says he is determined that something positive comes from his family's grief.

Funded by Sussex Police, one has been fitted near the Memorial Gardens in Crawley, while another is in Worthing town centre, close to the site of two teenage stabbings earlier this year.

The special kits contain bandages and tourniquets, which the public can use to control catastrophic bleeding until an ambulance arrives.

The first two in the South east were installed in Hastings in May, and in Bexhill-On-Sea by former gang member Carl Scott.

He set up Project Youth - an early intervention programme - that helps to divert young people away from crime.

Carl told ITV Meridian: "Gang culture is really serious, a lot of young people don't understand it until you're actually involved and by the time they do it's too late.

"Knife crime is at its highest in the UK and the whole point of the kits is to prevent someone from passing away."

Martin, second left, and Carl Scott, fourth left, with the installation team in Crawley

He and Martin are joining forces to call for more of the kits to be made easily accessible, in the hope that a life can be saved.

"I wanted to be involved and do something," said Martin.

"It's really important to make the point that this can happen to anyone.

"My son wasn't in a gang, never even had a fight, a very gentle soul, so although 99% of knife related murders are related to gangs, it's not all, and the danger is growing.

"Having more awareness is a very important thing, and having this kit here and visible will do that."

And he said he wouldn't wish his family's experience on anyone; "We're in trauma.

Charlie died in hospital, two days after being stabbed

"My boy's ashes are still sat on a shelf because we don't know where to put them because he hadn't had a long enough life to make memories.

"Our life is miserable. I've forgotten what it is to smile.

"If I didn't have two other children I wouldn't want to be here. We miss him so so much."

Charlie Cosser was stabbed four times at a party in Warnham in July. He died in hospital two days later, aged 17.

Martin is now campaigning for 'Cosser's Law', which would mean there is a requirement for all those guilty of murder to be publicly identified unless very exceptional circumstances apply.

A 16-year-old boy from Chessington, who we can't name for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to Charlie's murder. He is due to be sentenced later this month.

He is due to be sentenced later this month.