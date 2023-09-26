A guitar string used by Sir Paul McCartney during his time in the Beatles is going up for auction in Berkshire.

The string, which is believed to have been used on the band's Rubber Soul Recording Sessions was won by a fan during a competition in 1965.

Now the string is being auctioned in Newbury, and is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

Rubber Soul was the sixth studio album by the iconic band, and was released on 3 December 1965.

The Beatles pictured in 1963 as their fame soared.

The recording sessions took place in London over a four-week period beginning in October of that year.

Fan David Cardey won the guitar string in the Beatles Book 7th Competition.

Also included with it, are two letters from Johnny Dean, the Beatles Book Magazine Editor, the first enclosing a one guinea prize and a promise of a piece of Beatles equipment to follow (letter dated 14th February 1966) and a second letter enclosing the guitar string.

A spokesperson for Special Auction Services in Newbury said: "This guitar string came from Paul's acoustic Epiphone and was given to me by him after the Beatles last Recording Session - letter dated 17 February 1966.

"This would almost certainly mean the Rubber Soul sessions.

"This item was David's pride and joy and kept safely by him for over 45 years.

"The letters and string are in excellent condition and comes with David's original Fan Club card."

