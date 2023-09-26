A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an e-scooter crashed into a number of parked cars in Portsmouth.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road North at around 5:35pm on Monday (25 September) to reports of a collision involving a scooter and parked cars.

The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 50s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokespersons said: "Were you in the area at the time?

"Do you have any CCTV images or dashcam footage of the collision?

"Anyone with information should contact us online or call 101 quoting the reference 44230391896."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...