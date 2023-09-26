A 42-year-old man from Southampton has been jailed for three years after being found guilty of child sex offences.

David Richman, of Landguard Road, was convicted of four offences against a child under the age of 13.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register.

Police Staff Investigator Christopher Manning, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “I would like to praise this young victim for the bravery she has shown in ensuring this sexual offender has been brought to justice.

“Her courage also means that this offender is now behind bars and unable to abuse anyone else.

“I hope that this sentence goes some way to helping the victim move forward with her life.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us.

