A woman from Hampshire who had both legs amputated when she contracted sepsis says she feels lucky to just be alive.

Beth Budgen, from Hartley Wintney, thought she was suffering with an ordinary winter cold - but it soon became clear her condition was far more serious.

The 46-year-old was actually battling Strep A without realising it - and had contracted sepsis.

Beth was rushed to hospital where she spent the next six weeks in a coma.

She had both her legs amputated and all of her fingers on one hand.

As she continues to recover, Beth is urging people to be aware of the signs of sepsis - which can often be hard to spot.

Beth went through a gruelling rehabilitation programme which she said was vital for her recovery. Credit: ITV Meridian

Last December, Beth was staying with her sister on Christmas Eve when she developed a pain in her left side.

The pain got worse over a number of hours, before they decided to call the NHS 111 service in the early hours of Christmas Day - at which point Beth began vomiting a blue liquid.

Beth was rushed to hospital in Basingstoke by ambulance where she was told she had serious flu and pneumonia.

She developed respiratory and renal failure, which Beth says is her last memory of Christmas Day 2022.

For the next eight days Beth was put on an ECMO machine to pump and oxygenates her blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

She said: "The real downside is the drugs they have to give you to make it work can cause real problems after just one day.

"After eight days my feet went black, my hands went black and I had black all the way upto my arm to my elbow.

"I was in a coma for six weeks, and then transferred to Winchester ICU where I was told two weeks later I'd have to have my legs removed."

Describing being told she would need to have her legs amputated, Beth said it was 'surreal'.

Play Brightcove video

Beth Budgen describes the moment she was told she would need both her legs amputated.

Learning to walk again became Beth's main focus over the following months, and says though her life has changed dramatically, she is happy to be alive.

"It's still a work in progress, in terms of how far I can go, and the energy it takes is quite remarkable," Beth added.

"There are things you think will be easy that you just can't do, and things that you think you'll never be able to do that you can.

"So it's still a bit of a rollercoaster."

Beth wants to make others aware of the warning signs of sepsis, known as 'the silent killer.'

"People don't really know what the symptoms are and they are different in children than they are in adults," she said.

"I know it sounds obvious if I say I never dreamt in my wildest dreams that something like this would happen to me, as nobody does.

"I thought I had a cold and this is how I ended up."

Beth wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of sepsis. Credit: ITV Meridian

Symptoms of sepsis

The NHS urges you to call 999 if a baby or young child has any of these symptoms of sepsis:

blue, grey, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue – on brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet

a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

difficulty breathing (you may notice grunting noises or their stomach sucking under their ribcage), breathlessness or breathing very fast

a weak, high-pitched cry that's not like their normal cry

not responding like they normally do, or not interested in feeding or normal activities

being sleepier than normal or difficult to wake

An adult or older child has any of these symptoms of sepsis:

acting confused, slurred speech or not making sense

blue, grey, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue – on brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet

a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...