Driver charged with murder more than a year after death of Reading teenager

A driver has been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a Reading teenager.

19-year-old Sheldon Lewcock was riding an electric bike when he was involved in a collision with a van on Pierces Hill in Tilehurst on Thursday 4 August 2022 . He died from his injuries in hospital five days later.

Ryan Willicombe, aged 18, of Home Straight in Newbury, is also charged with causing death by dangerous driving and attempted GBH.

Willicombe was remanded in custody and appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.

He will appear at Reading Crown Court tomorrow (28/9).