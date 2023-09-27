A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who died trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat.

A woman’s body was discovered on a beach near Calais on Tuesday. (26 September)

A 21-year-old Sudanese national is believed to have piloted a boat which reached UK waters on Tuesday.

He was arrested by National Crime Agency officers on suspicion of illegal entry and facilitating illegal immigration in Dover today (Wednesday 27 September)

He remains in custody.

The death is now being investigated by the French authorities, supported by the NCA and Kent Police.

NCA Deputy Director Craig Turner said: “This incident demonstrates the danger posed to those making these crossings.

“Targeting the criminal networks involved is a priority for the NCA, and we are working with French partners to identify those responsible for this tragic death.”

