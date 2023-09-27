Man in his sixties left with burns after substance thrown over him on doorstep

A man in his sixties has been left with minor burns after a substance was thrown over him in Oxford.

An offender tried to barge their way through the front door of an address in Dashwood Road shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (25 September).

He then threw some form of substance over the man. It is unclear what the substance was but it was in a one-litre bottle and caused similar results to pepper spray.

The victim managed to put his foot in the way of the door and close it so the offender could not gain entry. The offender then left.

The victim suffered minor burns and has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment, where he remains.

The offender is described as a white man, aged 35, with wavy, black hair, of slim build, and wearing an orange jacket.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Matt Gorman, of Oxford CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this assault to please come forward.

“I understand the circumstances may cause some concern but we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

“I am also asking anyone who lives in the area who has a CCTV camera, or anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area to please check their recordings and get in touch if it shows anything that may be of use for our investigation."

Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on Thames Valley Police's website, quoting reference number 43230431066.

Alternatively, they can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.