The shocking moment a train travels though a level crossing in Kent as the barriers were still up has been caught on camera.

The Southeastern service was photographed as it passed through the Woodnesborough Road level crossing at Sandwich on Tuesday afternoon. (26 September)

As the train which was coming from Ramsgate, travels over the crossing, the barriers can be seen in an elevated position meaning cars could drive over the crossing.

The red warning lights are flashing, warning people of an approaching train.

Network Rail say they have launched an investigation into the incident.

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s Operations and Safety Director said: "Safety is always our first consideration and a joint investigation has been started by Southeastern and Network Rail to determine the cause of this incident.

“We can also confirm that as it unfolded the driver activated the train’s emergency brake and before it entered the level crossing, safety equipment activated, alerting pedestrians and road users with lights and sirens”.

The barriers and lights in place at level crossings are there to alert people when there is a train due.

Since 2009 Network Rail has invested more than £200million in improving safety at thousands of crossings.

The company says it includes closures, building bridges, identifying safer rights of way, installing new barriers and warning systems, new signage and educating the people that use them how to be safe around them.

