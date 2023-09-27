Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme reports from Portsmouth.

Naval engineer Rhys Bingham says cycling has never really been 'his thing'. He is though, clearly willing to take on even the toughest of challenges for his son Rudy.

He's just completed a 170 mile bike ride from Leicester to Portsmouth. With the novice rider met on his return by a cheering Rudy.

Four-year-old Rudy has cerebral palsy and this summer underwent surgery in Bristol to ease his pain and increase his movement.

To maximise the benefits of this - Rudy needs ongoing physiotherapy - much of which needs funding privately.

Rudy's mobility is much improved. Credit: ITV News Meridian

It's an ongoing cost which requires an ongoing fundraising effort.

We last filmed with Rudy a year ago, when Mum Fiona was preparing to take on the Great South Run.

Back then the youngster was largely wheelchair bound, struggling to walk unaided and suffered pain which kept him awake at night.

The difference a year on, is plain to see.

Rudy no longer suffers pain and has much more mobility. Even following his Dad on wheels!

