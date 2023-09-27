Southsea homes evacuated after wall partially collapses

Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Homes in Southsea had to be evacuated after an exterior wall partially collapsed yesterday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called to Victoria Road South last night (26 September).

Residents from a terraced house and nearby neighbours were told to leave their homes and temporarily rehoused.

People are being advised to stay away from the cordoned-off area while emergency services carry out operations.

The homes were evacuated last night. Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

