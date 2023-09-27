A stretch of busy motorway has closed this morning because cows are on the road.

The M26 in Kent is shut in both directions between junction three and the M25/A21 because more than 20 cows are on the carriageway.

Kent Police officers are at the scene alongside National Highways traffic officers.

People are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

Traffic is being diverted through local routes.

National Highways says normal traffic conditions are expected after 9am.

The cows were removed shortly before 8am and all lanes have been reopened.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...