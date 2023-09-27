Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's James Dunham reports.

Police are stepping up patrols after a number of reports of rapes and sexual assaults on Brighton beach, and around the city centre.

There have been five attacks since the start of this month. Three men have been arrested.

As well as extra officers on the ground, during university Fresher's Week, Sussex Police have deployed a new high-tech and heat sensored drone to help fight crime.

Specialist drone operators will patrol a half mile stretch of beach between the Palace Pier and i360, where dozens of offences are reported to police each month.

The 3.5kg aircraft is being deployed as thousands of University students enjoy Fresher’s Week. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Having been used elsewhere in the county, the force believes the drone will prove vital in patrolling an area which isn’t so easy on foot.

The drone has been used elsewhere in Sussex in Bognor and Worthing and provides officers with a much wider area of visibility.

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for tackling violence against women and girls, said: "Everyone deserves to have safe night out. We want people to have the confidence to come to the city, or anywhere in the county, and know we’ve got these measures in place.

"But we also want to send a message to anyone that wants to come and commit crime that we have this tool and can monitor and stop it while it happens."

