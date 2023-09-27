Play Brightcove video

Trains running between Sittingbourne and Sheerness-on-Sea in Kent have been cancelled after a burst water main caused flooding to the railway.

Replacement buses are being provided in place of Southeastern services due to the large amount of water on the tracks at Kemsley.

Engineers are at the scene carrying out repairs.

Southern Water has apologised to commuters, but says the problems are not expected to impact people's water supply.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are tackling a burst water main in the Kemsley area of Sittingbourne this morning.

“This has impacted the railway line nearby and the police have also shut Grovehurst Road as our teams continue to carry out a repair.

“We’re sorry for the impact this is causing commuters in the area, we’re doing everything we can to fix the burst.

"At this stage we expect this will not impact customers water supply."

