Police in Sussex have launched an 'urgent' search for an 11-year-old girl.

Kaylah was last seen in Eastbourne at around midday on Wednesday (September 27).Officers say she has shoulder-length, wavy brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and pink Nike sliders.A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "If you see Kaylah or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 555 of 27/09."

