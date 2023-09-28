A large number of cattle have been moved to safety after a large fire involving agricultural barns and a large haystack at a farm.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent 14 fire engines to Main Road in Sellindge, Ashford at around 11pm yesterday (27 September).

Some homes lost power and people were urged to keep doors and windows closed.

At around 1:30am today (28 September) crews successfully surrounded the fire and the incident is being reduced to ten fire engines, a bulk water carrier, and a technical rescue team.

KFRS' volunteer response team is also in attendance. Firefighters worked with the farmer to move the animals.

Power was restored at around 3:07am and UK Power Networks apologised for any disruption.

A statement by Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: "While good progress is being made at the scene, people living nearby are still advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

"Please share this information with loved ones in the affected area who may not have access to the internet."

