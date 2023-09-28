Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Lucy Warhurst has been speaking to former gambling addict Justin about how he turned his life around.

A man who estimates he lost £1 million to gambling is calling on the government to introduce tighter controls.

Justin has now not placed a bet for almost a year, thanks to a new service which offers support to people who are affected by harmful gambling in the south east.

Justin, who lives in Hampshire, but wants to remain anonymous, says his addiction almost cost him his life - and he doesn't want others to go through the same thing.

"I think I've lost a million pounds, I would have thought, in 37 years," he said.

"At the worst, thousands a week. I won a lot - I used to win. £100,000 I won one night, lost it in the same night. I lost a lot of money."

Justin says when he was able to gamble more often using his mobile as there were no more limits. Credit: PA

Justin's gambling habit started with horse racing, then machines, then when mobile phones were introduced there were no limits on how much he could gamble.

He sought help in the Southern Gambling Service, and after 35 years, he managed to control his addiction.

"Yeah, there is hope, of course," Justin added.

"You can never win. Chasing that big win, that million pound win that you're never going to get. Why keep chasing it?"

Justin spent thousands on machines, as well as on his mobile and horse racing. Credit: PA

One gambling service in the south estimates demand for its services has increased by 50% over the last year.

Consultant psychologist at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, Mat King said: "In the UK we say that one in 100 people meet the criteria for gambling disorder, but anywhere between four and seven people per 100 will have risky gambling that could develop into gambling disorder.

"While men take on average nine years to develop a gambling addiction, women can become addicted in just four or five years."

In its first year, the service helped 150 people across Hampshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire with plans to expand into Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

Sam Chamberlain, Professor of Psychiatry and director for the new service, explained: “We are delighted to be able to expand our service to support people in these counties by offering online support those whose experiencing harmful gambling.

"There has been a significant growth in the number of people experiencing harmful gambling, with the number of people seeking support increasing by more than 40% in the last year.

“Around 5% of people have some degree of gambling disorder in the UK, and the rate is even higher in particular vulnerable groups, such as young adults, or individuals who are homeless.”

The negative effects of gambling disorder vary from person to person, but evidence shows that it can lead to high levels of debt, losing a home, poor credit ratings, breakdown in relationships, loss of employment and income and can also have a detrimental effect on mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, and substance use.

The Southern Gambling Service, based in Southampton, is one of seven new NHS gambling services set up nationwide - and the first in the South of England.

The government has launched a white paper to update gambling rules for the smartphone era and help protect those at risk.

Proposals include an online slot stake-limit and financial risk checks.

A spokesperson for the Betting and Gaming Council, said: “Each month around 22.5 million people in Great Britain enjoy a bet and the overwhelming majority do so safely and responsibly.

“In 2019 the BGC’s largest members committed an extra £100m to help tackle gambling related harm and problem gambling through a voluntary levy.

“They have gone further and will have donated £110m by 2024. This money is allocated completely independently of the industry and we rightly have no say on how or where it is spent.

“BGC members already commit 20 per cent of all TV and radio advertising to safer gambling messaging, which promotes safer gambling tools and signposts help to those concerned about their betting, and announced this month that commitment will be extended to all digital advertising.

“The BGC strongly supports the Gambling Review White Paper as a further opportunity to raise standards and promote safer gambling.

“We are encouraged by the most recent Health Survey for England which estimated that 0.4 per cent of the adult population are problem gamblers.”

If you or someone you know is in need of support, you can contact the following organisations:

