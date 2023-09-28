A man has been charged after a man was shot in the eye with a BB gun pellet on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called to an address in Union Road in Ryde at 11.34pm on Tuesday 26 September with reports that a man had been assaulted.

The man was taken to hospital but has since been charged.

29-year-old Ronnie Morris of Josephs Way in Shanklin has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 28 September).

A second man, aged 46, who was arrested in connection with this incident has been bailed with conditions until 27 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...