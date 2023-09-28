A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the water below the Dartford Crossing.

Essex Police and the coastguard were called to the QE2 Bridge on Thursday morning (28 September) to reports of a concern for safety.

Officers say a man was pulled from the water and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in a critical condition.

Two lanes of the M25 were closed this morning due to what was described as 'a police incident' leaving drivers with long queues.

Traffic has now returned to normal.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to the QE2 Bridge on the Dartford River Crossing following reports of a concern for safety.

“Essex Police assisted Kent Police and HM Coastguard to recover a man in the water, who had sustained serious injuries.

“The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

