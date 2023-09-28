The mother of a teenage boy from Reading who's been missing for a week has made a public appeal, pleading for her son to return home.

16-year-old Ajmal was last seen in the town on Thursday 21 September.

Appealing directly to Ajmal, his mother said: “You're not in any trouble. We're all worried about you, we just want to know you're safe.

"Please come home.”

Ajmal is around 5ft tall, with short hair and is thought to be wearing a black jacket and a blue tracksuit.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to find him.

Inspector Elliot Male, based at Reading police station, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ajmal, who has not been seen since Thursday.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230425135.

“If you see him, please contact us on 999.”

