Part of a Hampshire library has been closed to the public after it was confirmed that dangerous Raac concrete has been identified.

A recent structural survey has been carried out at South Ham Community Library in Basingstoke - the second building in the town where Hampshire County Council has identified this compound.

In July part of Cranbourne College was closed over concrete safety concerns.

Council Leader Rob Humby revealed the findings at a meeting on Thursday (28 September).

Part of Cranbourne College in Basingstoke was shut in July after Raac was discovered. Credit: ITV Meridian

The library is located at the Westside Community Centre and is partly owned by Hampshire County Council and Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

A community group used this specific area, and due to the findings, the council notified users about the survey outcome.

As a precautionary measure, the impacted areas have been closed with immediate effect, and will remain shut until appropriate mitigation measures have been implemented.

Cllr Rob Humby said: "The County Council is responsible for a very large number of states. We have a comprehensive inspection programme in place for all our buildings that include structural surveys by qualified engineers.

"Through these, Raac has not been identified elsewhere. However, we continue monitoring the position with Raac across our states and will investigate and take proper action should any other issue be identified."

Executive Member for Countryside and Regulatory Services Councillor Russell Oppenheimer said, "HCC is undertaking a detailed structural survey of half of the building of the Westside Community Centre.

"It is almost complete, but it is complicated by asbestos also being in the building. We are in regular discussions with officers at Basingstoke and Deane to share our findings, and once it's complete, this will enable us to confirm any detailed repairs required.

Councillor Oppenheimer mentioned that they are considering temporary solutions, like installing a container in the car park, to support the community association's Food Pantry in continuing its services during the closure of the building.

Cranbourne College in Basingstoke was the only school site under Hampshire County Council management in which Raac was identified.

Temporary works have been undertaken to one section of the building to ensure safety use, and other areas have been taken out of service since the beginning of the year.

T he secondary school reopened for the new academic year as normal.

Cllr Oppenheimer added, "HCC's diligence in efficiency when it comes to buildings inspection and maintenance is likely to be a key part of the reason that Hampshire has no schools close at the moment whilst other counties have ten or more schools close due to RAAC."

