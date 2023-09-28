A popular Parkrun event in Southampton is due to return this weekend with a new route after a broken bridge forced the event to cancel.

The Bartley Parkrun in Totton hasn't been held for the last two Saturdays due to safety concerns for runners and marshals on a bridge which had a temporary width restriction placed on it.

But organisers say they have been 'working hard' to devise a new route which avoids the bridge altogether.

The new route has a different start and finish, which is around 1km away from the originbal starting point.

The new start is around 1km away from the original race starting point. Credit: Bartley Park Parkrun

Posting on Twitter a spokesperson for the Bartley Park Parkrun said: " We’re so excited to be back this Saturday with an alternative route after having the last two weeks off due to the broken bridge.

"Make sure you allow extra time to get to the start as it is now down by the skatepark and bandstand.

"The start is at the Ashurst Bridge Road end of Bartley Park, near the skatepark and bandstand.

"The closest entrance for the park can be accessed from Ashurst Bridge Road or from the Ringwood Road roundabout at the junction of Larchwood Road and Hazel Farm Road, with a 1km walk to the start.

"There is NO parking available in the park.

"Please don’t park on local roads in a way that causes any problems to the residents. We will lose our permission to hold the event if there are complaints!"

