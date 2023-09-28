Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis has been seized at an address in Crawley, hidden in a bag for life and a cool box.

Police discovered the drugs while looking to locate a man who had failed to attend court.

Officers went to the address in the Gossops Green area of Crawley on 19 September, and found the drugs in a bag which had been hidden under a bed.

A man inside was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Police also found a cool box containing a further large amount of the class B drug in deal bags inside.

Cannabis was also discovered in a cool box. Credit: Sussex Police

A second man was arrested nearby the property on suspicion of failing to attend court, and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

The two 29-year-old men have been bailed, pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said: “The two men arrested, had unsuccessfully tried to conceal a large quantity of drugs inside the house when police attended. Those drugs have been seized.

"This case highlights our determination to catch criminals and disrupt the supply of drugs which causes so much harm in our communities.”

