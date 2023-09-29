Actor Damian Lewis says family and friends have 'been amazing' about his album

Billions star Damian Lewis has reflected on his time on the stage showcasing his musical talents, praising his "amazing" family and friends for their support.

Speaking about his journey into music, he said: "I was always in school choirs and I learnt the guitar when I was 13. I was playing classical guitar and I knew I just wanted to strum songs and shout at people in the street."

Lewis has starred in hit TV dramas Band of Brothers, Homeland and Billions, but actor Damian Lewis is now on tour showcasing his musical talents with his debut album ‘Mission Creep’ released by Decca Records.

It’s a tour that’s proved so popular he’s added dates.

Lewis said: “We’ve played London, we’ve played New York, but now we’re getting serious and bringing the music to great towns and cities… and, am I allowed to say this, 'due to popular demand', we’ve just added three more dates at the start of November so, all of you in Basingstoke, Eastleigh and Milton Keynes, get your glad rags on.”

Damian Lewis in the studio Credit: Decca Records

The actor-turned-musician wrote all the original songs on Mission Creep during the first lockdown of the pandemic - but he has been singing since long before then.

After leaving school, he took to the road with his guitar and went busking through Europe.

He went on to concentrate on his acting career, but music still played a big part of his life with him playing at the odd wrap party.

The idea of actually making a record only came to him when lockdown gave him time and space away from a busy acting schedule.

Lewis' debut album came about during lockdown when he had time away from acting Credit: Joseph Lynn

The songs on the album are all written by Lewis, with one or two favourite tracks thrown in as covers.

Lewis’ friend, jazz musician Giacomo Smith, helped him produce the album and the pair then set about putting a band together.

Speaking about how his family and friends have responded, Lewis said: "Once they stopped sniggering they’ve been very generous. No they’ve been amazing about it actually.”

In the future, Lewis said he would "love to play some festivals" having played Black Deer and Wilderness last year.

He added: "It’s really a fun vibe playing."

