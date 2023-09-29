Calls to introduce sanitary bins to male toilets for men with prostate cancer

Calls have been made to introduce sanitary bins in male toilets to support men who use sanitary products due to prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK and those who need to dispose of their sanitary waste, including incontinence pads, pouches, stoma, catheter, colostomy, and ileostomy waste by-products, often have no direct access to a sanitary bin in male toilets.

In support of this, Councillor Martin Tod submitted a motion to urge Hampshire County Council to consider the provision of at least one sanitary bin in all male toilets, both public and in council buildings, as well as encouraging other providers of public and workplace toilets in the area to make male sanitary bins available in their facilities.

At a full County Council meeting (September 28), Councillor Martin Tod said: "This motion is tackling a problem that particularly affects many of the men that have been treated for prostate cancer, but prostate cancer is by no means the only condition that causes these issues.

"The use of sanitary products by men is one of those challenges that most of us don't think about until it happens to us or someone we care about. It might be a small change, but it would make a big difference for some people.

"It is an invisible problem. It is an embarrassing problem. But it is almost shocking how simple it is for us as a County Council to help make a difference."

The motion, which all members of the council welcomed, allowed them to share their personal experiences in dealing with the consequences of prostate cancer.

Councillor Juliet Henderson said: "Thank you [Cllr Tod] for bringing this motion forward.

"Sometimes, something is difficult to talk about, and swiping it to one side is easy. Two members of my family have recently been treated for prostate cancer, and I know how much difference your motion will make for the everyday life experiences of man."

Councillor Marge Harvey added: "My late husband used these products quite a lot and all the time we had to carry something, we could put the used ones in, which was embarrassing for him, so I think this is really important."

Councillor Jackie Porter said: "I have a family member who has an internal stoma. We travel with him in this country and abroad, and actually, other countries sometimes do it better than we do.

"If this were employed across the whole country, it would make a huge difference. It would be great to see Hampshire as one of the counties that actually take the lead. I hope you all use your experiences to take back to your own communities and local coffees to ensure they understand this is necessary."

Councillor Alex Crawford, who expressed his own experience with prostate cancer and its consequences, said: "I had prostate cancer and had a radical prostatectomy about four years ago. I'm embarrassed on a daily basis, but you wouldn't guess that from the way I go ahead about things. But it is a fact that you have to cope with the every day and get on with it.

"I think this is an important initiative."

Leader of the Council, Rob Humby, indicated that he will write to all Hampshire MPs and all districts to spread the word to local businesses at any opportunity.

Cllr Humby said: "Our colleague, councillor Henderson, said about not talking about these things. We have achieved that today very openly, and we've heard very personal stories. Well done."

The motion was carried, and the leader will write to all local MPs asking them to support Prostate Cancer UK's 'Boys need Bins' campaign and their request for the government to update any necessary regulations to ensure that 'suitable means for the disposal of sanitary dressings' is provided in all toilets.

