Police have released a body worn camera image of a man they want to speak to after a ticket barrier staff member was assaulted and knocked to the ground in Kent.

A member of staff was checking passenger tickets at around 8:15am on Monday 18 September at Canterbury East station.

When a man was asked for his ticket, he approached the member of staff in an aggressive manner, making verbal threats and then assaulted the victim, causing him to fall to the ground with injuries to his face.

He then proceeded to run out of the station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300109914.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...