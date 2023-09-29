The parents of two children who drowned at Bournemouth beach have been offered an apology for a 'crass' art installation which has been created near where the youngsters died.

Joe Abbess, 17 and from Southampton, and Sunnah Khan, 12 and from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, drowned after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the seaside resort on 31 May.

A gigantic glowing archway was installed on the beach on Thursday evening (28 September).

The 15-metre structure was erected as part of the town's 'Arts by the Sea Festival'.

Lined with pink and blue lights, the structure was due to be in place until 4 October.

The artwork on Bournemouth beach is to be closed, BCP Council has confirmed. Credit: ITV Meridian

But BCP Council has confirmed the installation is to be closed, after Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan's parents complained the arch framed the area of the sea where their children died.

In a statement, Graham Farrant, chief executive of BCP Council, said: “We are deeply sorry for such a crass mistake which clearly should never have happened. “We have extended an unreserved apology to the families for causing further upset at what is undoubtedly already a distressing time. “Work is underway to remove the installation and we will review our internal processes to understand how this happened and what changes need to be made to avoid this from happening again.”

