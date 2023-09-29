An investigation is underway after reports that dead fish and sheep have been discovered at a river in East Sussex.

Local residents have reported discoloured water in the River Tillingham in Rye.

Black and dark water has been a feature of the river which is one of three that runs through the town, for the last few days.

Southern say ammonia levels in the water are not at levels that would cause concern. The Environment Agency says it's a natural event, which has caused low dissolved oxygen levels resulting in some fish deaths.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: "We have received numerous reports today of discoloured water along with dead fish and sheep at Rye Harbour and the River Tillingham in East Sussex.

"We take pollution concerns like this very seriously and have taken numerous samples at various locations. Our samples have indicated that ammonia levels are not at levels that would cause concerns.

"We have also investigated all our assets and can confirm this is not related to any of our operations.

"This has no relation to any of the issues relating to water supply in the area either. We will continue to support the Environment Agency in their investigation."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an incident at Rye on the River Tillingham earlier today.

"Our officers attended site to investigate and reported a small amount of dead fish, but no fish in distress.

“The river has a bluish tint and initial investigations point to a natural event, which has caused low dissolved oxygen levels resulting in some fish deaths.

“Our investigations continue. It is possible that more dead fish may appear on the surface as they wash further downstream.

“We thank the members of the public who reported this fish kill to us via our free 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060”.

Shortly after 5pm today, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said the river has fully recovered and no more dead fish have been found.

