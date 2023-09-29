A mum from Oxfordshire who said goodbye to her newborn three times has celebrated his first birthday.

Anna Blanchard's son Alfred, or as he is affectionately known, Freddo, was born prematurely at 30 weeks in the John Radcliffe Hospital, and the family spent a long time at the hospital with him.

Ms Blanchard said: "We had said goodbye to him in the neonatal unit three times, but each time he has been the miracle baby and has pulled through."

Now, Alfred has celebrated his first birthday, described as the "happiest baby ever".

The mum of two young children is now preparing to run the Oxford Half Marathon to raise money for a neonatal charity at the hospital, Supporting Sick Newborn and their Parents (SSNAP).

During their time at the hospital, the Blanchard family met the SSNAP charity who provided them with "the most amazing care package, information about the unit, flasks so we could have tea and coffee, a teddy bear for Freddo, a blanket and a hat for him too".

Ms Blanchard said: "Having a baby that early, you don't have anything for them. I felt the mum guilt of not having anything for him and then suddenly these angels appear with little bits that you need for them."

SSNAP also brings snacks to families and hosts coffee mornings for parents to give them a chance to meet others going through similar experiences.

She added: "They just hold your hand through the whole experience. Even when dads have to go back to work, you still have someone there with you."The charity has worked closely with Ms Blanchard's family. Both of her sister-in-laws have been supported by SSNAP and four babies in their family were looked after by the John Radcliffe charity.

"I want SSNAP to be able to support other families like they did for us and for their work to carry on.

"I want to help SSNAP fund their research too. There's still so many ways to improve neonatal care through research and learning, and that's one of SSNAP's aims that I want to help with," Ms Blanchard said.

Ms Blanchard also praised the work of the nurses and consultants that cared for Freddo during the tough time the family found themselves in.

She said: "I cannot fault the NHS. They have brought Freddo back from the dead so many times.

"A charity like SSNAP work hand in hand with the NHS to provide the extra bits that the NHS are too stretched to think about. The nurses are amazing and we have unbelievable friendships from them.

"What the nurses had to do for Freddo, and that would be their shift, and then they go home and come back with a smile on their face the next day. Sometimes they say goodbye to one baby and then look after another one straight away.

"The nurses are made of stone, they are so kind but so strong. SSNAP provides support for the nurses while they're on an emotional rollercoaster."

Ms Blanchard added: "He is the happiest baby ever. He's our joy and a pleasure to look after.

"Freddo is my inspiration for the marathon. I've learnt from him that anything is possible, and the fact that he fought so hard for his life, I should definitely be able to do this."

